Dear Heloise: Since we’ve had to wear masks, as a reminder to use mine, I have a mask hanging on the inside of my front door’s doorknob.
— M.E.B., Houston
M.E.B., I like to keep several in my glove compartment in the car and a couple clean ones in my purse. This way, if I forget to bring one along with me, I have them right at hand.
— Heloise
Where to write: Got a hint you want to share? Send your tips and tricks to: Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5000. Send a fax to 1-210-HELOISE, or email Heloise@Heloise.com.