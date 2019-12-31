Dear Readers: The holidays are about over, so what’s next? Here come the credit card bills.
If you need assistance with managing your money, here are some hints from the U.S. Federal Trade Commission (www.consumer.ftc.gov):
+ How much money do you really have? You may not know. Write down all money coming in and all money going out. Then note all the expenses that seldom change: rent/mortgage, insurance, auto loan and electric bill. Next, list variable expenses: entertainment, food, clothing. What’s left is what’s paid toward your debt. If you have a lot of debt, cut back on entertainment and eating out.
+ Honesty is always the best policy. If you’re having trouble paying a credit card, call the company and say so. Stay ahead of the situation. You can usually make arrangements for a lesser payment or even skip a payment. Don’t feel embarrassed; you are not alone.
+ Finally, there are laws to protect you from aggressive collection agents. Hopefully, things don’t get this far, but collectors cannot call you before 8 a.m. or after 9 p.m., and they cannot bully, threaten or state mistruths to you.
Don’t be afraid to face your debt — it will decrease with time and diligence.
— Heloise
Where to write: Send your tips and tricks to: Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5000; or email Heloise@Heloise.com.