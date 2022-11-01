Dear Heloise: For so many years, I’ve battled with my drawer-style freezer and our deep freezer, digging for items and losing things at the bottom. When I complained, my genius husband suggested I go to the dollar store and get some big plastic trays that nest inside each other, with sides about 3 to 4 inches high for storing and organizing the food packages. It works! I’ve got four in the deep freezer and two in the house’s freezer.