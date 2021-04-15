Dear Readers: April showers bring May flowers, but they also bring wet, slippery roads and dangerous driving conditions. Here are some driving hints for safety on the road during a rainstorm:
Ensure brake lights, headlights, taillights, turn signals and windshield wipers on your vehicle are all working correctly. Tires must be inflated properly, and a good tread depth will help with traction on wet roads.
Reduce your speed. To avoid hydroplaning, slow down, don’t brake hard and don’t turn sharply.
Put a cushion of space (at least one car length) between you and other drivers. Increase your following distance and slow down well before the intersection or where you are turning into.
Brake and slow down, then turn, then accelerate.
In the event of a skid, do not slam on the brakes; look and steer into the direction you want to go. Don’t panic.
Driving in wet weather can be dangerous. Slow down, give yourself extra time and maintain space around you to shield you from other drivers.
— Heloise
