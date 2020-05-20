Dear Heloise: Several recipes I have for baking say to flour the greased pan. It always caused such a terrible mess. Then I had an idea! I took an empty plastic spice bottle, cleaned it and filled it with flour. Now I can sprinkle flour on my pans without the mess I used to have on my kitchen counter. The holes in the shaker cap are just the right size for sprinkling, and it makes baking much easier.
— Esther in Iowa
