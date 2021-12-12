Dear Annie: Five months ago, I started dating a 58-year-old man. We met online and exchanged phone numbers. Our conversations were great, so we met for a date and started a relationship.
Well, he did not mention during our conversations that he is missing his front teeth. None of his pictures online showed this either. He claimed that he would get implants or dentures. He has done neither.
I am not shallow, but I am 52 and don’t want to be seen with a toothless man. Dental procedures are expensive, and he does not have dental insurance. I told him I am not comfortable being in a relationship with a man who does not care about his dental health. He smiles and laughs like it is a good look. What do you think about this toothless situation?
— Not Asking for Much
Dear Not Asking: I wouldn’t call you shallow for wanting a boyfriend with front teeth. Tell him how handsome his smile is and how much it could be improved by a set of pearly whites.
His jolly attitude is heartwarming, and you might want to take a page out of his book while the two of you save up for dental implants. After all, if this is your biggest relationship problem, you have it pretty good.
Send your questions for Annie Lane to dearannie@creators.com.