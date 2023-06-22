Dear Heloise: Don’t buy specialty spice combos. Mix them yourself at home with spices you probably already have. It’s a good way to use your spices up before they get too old and lose all their flavor. Years ago, I stopped buying seasonings like Italian, Cajun, taco, blackened, steak rub, barbecue rub, etc.
