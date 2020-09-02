Dear Heloise: I’m looking for a homemade salad dressing recipe. Do you have one?

— Loretta, via email

Loretta, I sure do! This one is great on salads or even as a marinade for chicken. You’ll need:

1 quart cider vinegar

1/2 ounce celery seed

1/3 ounce dried mint

1/3 ounce dried parsley

1 clove garlic

3 small onions (peeled)

3 whole cloves

1 teaspoon whole peppercorns

1 teaspoon grated nutmeg

1 tablespoon sugar

1 tablespoon brandy (optional)

Salt to taste

Put all of the ingredients into a glass container and cover. Let stand for three weeks, then strain and bottle.

FYI: Spices and herbs will keep a long time if they are stored in air-tight containers away from heat, moisture and light.                

— Heloise

Where to write: Send your tips and tricks to: Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5000; or email Heloise@Heloise.com