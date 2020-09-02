Dear Heloise: I’m looking for a homemade salad dressing recipe. Do you have one?
— Loretta, via email
Loretta, I sure do! This one is great on salads or even as a marinade for chicken. You’ll need:
1 quart cider vinegar
1/2 ounce celery seed
1/3 ounce dried mint
1/3 ounce dried parsley
1 clove garlic
3 small onions (peeled)
3 whole cloves
1 teaspoon whole peppercorns
1 teaspoon grated nutmeg
1 tablespoon sugar
1 tablespoon brandy (optional)
Salt to taste
Put all of the ingredients into a glass container and cover. Let stand for three weeks, then strain and bottle.
FYI: Spices and herbs will keep a long time if they are stored in air-tight containers away from heat, moisture and light.
— Heloise
