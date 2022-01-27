Dear Heloise: Here is some feedback relative to recent subjects in your column.
Walking: 1. Wear light-colored and/or reflective clothing, especially during dusk and at night. This applies to bicycle riding as well. 2. When walking with a group, get in a single file line when a vehicle approaches and stay to the side of the road. Carrying a flashlight at night is also a good safety idea.
Prescription drug bottles: Getting the label off has always been a challenge for me.
Now I use a black permanent marker to fully hide all relevant information.
Wax on windshield: If, after leaving a car wash, you find tiny spots of wax on the windshield and rear window, try using a glass cleaner that you would use on a glass-top stove. It has worked for me. Using a blue non-scratch scrubbing pad with the cleaner sort of speeds up the cleaning process.
Stainless-steel appliance cleaning: After we installed our Bosch dishwasher, I contacted the Bosch customer service folks to find out what they recommend for cleaning the stainless-steel door. I was told to use Bar Keepers Friend Soft Cleanser. The bottle says it is safe for porcelain, stainless steel, ceramic, tile and copper.
And to quote Forrest Gump, “That’s all I have to say about that.” Best regards and smiles.
— Tim Davis, Kettering, Ohio