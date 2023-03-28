Dear Heloise: I’m an 81-year-old man who reads your column daily. My wife and I have been married for over 61 years. We have Caller ID on our phone, and if we don’t recognize the name or number, we let the call go to voicemail. If we get a message that we need to respond to, we respond. We don’t have to worry about scams this way.
