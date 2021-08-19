Dear Readers: Many of us receive bouquets of roses for special occasions. Red roses symbolize love, and yellow roses indicate friendship. We want the bouquets to last as long as possible. Here are the steps to take to make them last longer:
Remove the bottom of the stems and pull off any leaves that will be under the water line. Put them in a vase with 2 tablespoons of vinegar and 3 tablespoons of sugar added to a quart of warm water.
If you then want to preserve that special bouquet, take several stems and place a rubber band around them and hang upside down in a cool, dry, dark spot for two to three weeks. When the roses are completely dry, take down and wrap in tissue paper or newspaper and store in a container.
— Heloise
