Dear Heloise: It’s been ages since I last made your Vinaigrette Pasta Salad, and frankly, I have a craving for it right now. But I can’t find the recipe. Since we’re hosting a Fourth of July party, I’d like to make this for family and friends. Would you reprint the recipe?
— Ivy W., Seabrook, N.H.
Ivy, this is one of my summertime favorites. It’s easy to make and tastes wonderful! You’ll need:
1/2 cup distilled white vinegar
1/2 cup olive oil
1/4 teaspoon lemon pepper
1 teaspoon fresh dill or 1/2 teaspoon dried dill
Combine all ingredients in a small bowl or jar, mixing vigorously. Makes 1 cup. Set aside to use shortly.
1 pound fettuccini, cooked, drained and cooled
6 ounces sliced salami, cut into 1/4-inch strips
6 ounces cooked ham, cut into 1/4-inch strips
6 ounces thinly sliced fresh spinach, romaine or escarole
1/3 cup grated Parmesan cheese
Combine all ingredients except the vinaigrette in a large bowl. Pour vinaigrette over pasta; toss until well coated.
— Heloise