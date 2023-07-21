Dear Readers: I went to a beautiful wedding a few weeks ago and was surprised by the number of air fryers, toasters, electric frying pans and bowls the bridal couple received. While these are wonderful gifts, and I feel certain that the bride and groom appreciated them, they’ll have to return four of the air fryers, two of the toasters, two of the electric frying pans and maybe some of the bowls. Their tiny apartment simply cannot accommodate the duplicates.
