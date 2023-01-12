Dear Heloise: The main cause of cloudy drinking glasses is not hard water nor abrasive cleaning agents, but the accumulation of microscopic pitting from the dissolution of the silica in the glass surfaces, under the action of alkaline-dishwashing detergents. Silica is slightly soluble in water under the alkaline conditions, in part responsible for the effectiveness of dishwasher detergents.
