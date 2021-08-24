Dear Readers: If you notice that your windows need a bit of spiffing up, first wipe off dirt and debris, then grab a bottle of white vinegar to make them sparkle again. Here’s how: Mix 1/2 to 1 cup of white household vinegar with 1/2 gallon of water. Spray on the windows, then dry off.
Vinegar is a must-have in every home! There are so many ways it can be used for cleaning, deodorizing and cooking. FYI: To freshen your toilet bowl, pour in full-strength vinegar. Leave in for five minutes, scrub and then flush. And if your patio or porch has exposed brick that needs a bit of freshening, scrub with a brush dipped in full-strength white vinegar.
— Heloise
