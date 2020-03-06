Dear Readers: For those of you who are planning on traveling overseas, it’s recommended that Americans enroll in the Smart Travelers Enrollment Program at step.state.gov to receive security alerts and to make it easier to locate you in case of an emergency.
You also can contact the U.S. embassy or consulate by phoning 1-888-407-4747, which is toll free in the U.S. and Canada. For calls from other countries the number is 202-501-4444. For additional information, please go to the website travel.state.gov.
— Heloise