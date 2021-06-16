Dear Heloise: Please print the War Cake recipe. I want to make it for my kindergarten class.
— Sherry F., Harrington, Del.
Sherry, using a large-size cooking pot/pan, mix together 2 cups of brown sugar, 2 cups of hot water and 2 teaspoons of shortening. Add 1/2 to 3/4 cup of raisins and 1 teaspoon each of salt, cinnamon and cloves. Boil for 5 minutes after the mixture begins to bubble.
When the mixture is cold (and it MUST BE cold), add 3 cups of flour and 1 teaspoon of baking soda that has been dissolved in a couple of teaspoons of hot water. Mix well. Pour into a greased tube pan and bake for about 1 hour at 350 to 375 degrees.
As you can see, this is a very easy, simple recipe and it tastes terrific.
