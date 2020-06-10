Dear Heloise: My family loves my guacamole, so I always have several avocados at different degrees of firmness in my refrigerator, ready to use.
I’ve found that the fastest way to make guacamole is to cut the avocado in half lengthwise. To remove the pit, I tap it with a knife, then give it a little twist. The pit lifts right out. Then I make several crisscross cuts into the flesh of the avocado before scooping it out with a spoon. This makes mashing the avocado much easier!
— Maria in Arizona
