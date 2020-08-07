Dear Annie: I’ve been seeing a married man lately, and I can just tell from the looks on my friends’ faces that they don’t approve. The way I see it, his marital problems have nothing to do with me. He and I have a relationship that is totally separate from that, in many ways. How can I get my friends to stop judging me?
— Miffed
Dear Miffed: When you feel like a nail, everything looks like a hammer. You must be harboring at least a little guilt over this affair, or you wouldn’t be seeing judgment on friends’ faces.
Where to write: Send your questions for Annie Lane to dearannie@creators.com.