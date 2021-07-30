Dear Heloise: As I recall, you once had a good hint for keeping insects away from food that is outside. We’re having a garden wedding here very soon, and I’d like to keep the wedding cake free of bugs while the ceremony is in progress. Could you repeat that hint?
— Mary Jane D., Danville, Ky.
Mary Jane, put the wedding cake on a table of its own and make sure you can cover the wedding cake with a loose covering to keep flying insects from landing on it. Place each leg of the table in a pan or can of water, without letting the legs touch the sides of the water container, to keep crawling insects from climbing up to the cake. I learned this lesson many years ago when I lived in Hawaii.
— Heloise