Dear Annie: My friend says, “you know what I’m saying,” after nearly every sentence in conversations. She used to not do this very annoying habit, but it has become routine when she talks. It has become a kind of pause, a nervous talking habit or something. It drives me to distraction, to the point where I no longer want to talk to her. She will use that expression at least 20 times in a short conversation.
