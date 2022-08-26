Dear Heloise: I always thought working from home would be the ideal job. I never thought it would be as difficult as it is. In fact, I have more stress now that I work from home than I ever had at an office setting. We don’t have children, but I’m distracted by phone calls from family and friends, as well as errands. And, I’m the last of the red-hot procrastinators. How can I get the self-discipline I need to get work done on time?
