Dear Heloise: With winter approaching, many of us are trying to protect tender plants and keep our yards safe from the winter’s cold. As a life-long gardener, I can’t stress strongly enough the need to mulch. Many of us put a lot of time, money and effort into our yards, so mulching in the fall helps protect our plants from winter’s frigid temperatures.
— Morris, via email
Where to write: Send your tips and tricks to: Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5000; or email Heloise@Heloise.com.