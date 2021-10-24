Dear Readers: With cold winter weather approaching, this is the time to give your roof a visual inspection. Here is a safe way to do it. Get a ladder and use binoculars to examine the roof. If this task seems daunting, hire a professional to do the job. Here’s what should be done.
1. Check for loose or missing shingles or cracks in tiles. All need to be repaired.
2. Look at the flashing to be sure it’s secure. Also check the flashing around the chimney.
3. Examine the top of the chimney closely. Make sure nesting material from squirrels or birds nests are removed, so it doesn’t block the chimney and create a fire hazard.
4. Closely check the eaves and gutters. Remove tree debris and anything else that could clog them. Make certain they are attached firmly to the roof or sides of your home.
— Heloise
Where to write: Got a hint you want to share? Send your tips and tricks to: Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5000. Send a fax to 1-210-HELOISE, or email Heloise@Heloise.com.