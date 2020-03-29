Dear Annie: I was lucky enough to make several wonderful friends in college a decade ago, and a number of them are still in my life. A kindred spirit amongst them moved to the same city as I did after we graduated, and we conquered and failed our way through the many obstacles of our early adult lives. We were like a living, breathing Taylor Swift song.
One difference was our approach to dating. While my friend “Gabby” has spent her 20s crushing from afar and waiting patiently for the perfect man to waltz into her life, I trenched through the mud of phone number exchanges at bars and online dating. I kissed a lot of frogs, and leaned on Gabby through it, but eventually found my prince.
With any serious relationship, you have less free time, but even though Gabby and I were not romping our way through the city nightlife every weekend, I still made time for her.
Shortly after I became engaged, I saw a lot less of Gabby. I approached her about this a few months ago over lunch, expressing to her that I was feeling left out and wanted to know if I did anything wrong. Gabby promised me I didn’t do anything wrong.
Since then and since my wedding, I have seen even less of Gabby and my requests to meet have been fruitless. If I did anything wrong, why didn’t she tell me when I asked?
I wrote out a letter to Gabby that I have yet to send, telling her how sad I am to see her slip away, but insisting I will not beg her to be my friend. I thanked her for the good times. Should I send it?
— Broken-Hearted Bestie
Dear Bestie: Send the letter — but withhold the finality. I encourage you to leave the door open because it doesn’t sound like you’re ready to fully close it. There are a number of possible explanations for Gabby’s drifting away. Maybe she’ll open up after reading your letter. Either way, this gives her an opportunity to reach out.
