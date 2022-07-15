Dear Annie: Five years ago, I left my abusive husband because I couldn’t take it any longer. He is a narcissist and manipulator to me and his children. My children have suffered at the hands of their father. We have been legally married for 31 years but separated for five.
I took him back last summer because he promised he was a different man and had learned his lesson. Well, that was never the case. He was hiding his phone from me and lying about his contacts. He accused me of being in a jealous rage.
Well, I got a hold of his phone, and lo and behold, there it was, exactly what I knew in my gut: He was sexting a co-worker. What I read and saw has left me speechless. I have tried to talk to him, but he always twists it back onto me. I told him I was leaving, and he informed me that if I do leave, he will take all my money. I’m at a crossroads here about my future.
— Repeating Nightmare
Dear Repeating Nightmare: This guy’s a bum. Actions speak louder than words, and your husband is clearly the same lying, manipulating narcissist that you left five years ago. You and your children deserve better, and the first thing you should do is call the domestic violence hotline at 800-799-7233.
At this point, talking to him will do no good. You have already tried that route, and he chose to gaslight you instead of engage in a productive conversation.
Your best option is to consult a divorce attorney, take your money and move on.