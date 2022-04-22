Dear Heloise: Summer will soon be here, and I felt it was important to talk to my three kids about “stranger danger.” Since all of them are young (ages 4, 6, 7), I wanted to make sure they understood that not all people are good or kind.
We designed a secret code word so that if anyone ever tells my child that I sent them to pick my child up, the person has to know the secret code word. If they don’t know it, my child is to yell and run as fast as they can to get away. If the stranger runs after them, they are to run to a policeman, a woman with children or into a store where there are people.
Every year, too many kids just disappear.
— Juliet B., Maplewood, Minn.
Juliet, every parent should have this type of code system in place with their children. According to www.factretriever.com, every 40 seconds a child goes missing in the U.S. The first three hours are said to be the most crucial to finding a child. Due to technological advances, about 99% of missing children come home alive. For additional information, go to www.findthekids.org.
— Heloise