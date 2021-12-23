Dear Readers: Here’s a reminder of how to keep your credit cards safe, particularly during this busy time of year. When you receive a new credit card, sign it in ink. Then record the card information and keep the info in a safe place.
Do not lend your credit cards to anyone. Never leave your receipts behind, because people could find them and misuse the data. Rip up unnecessary receipts, but save the important receipts for your tax files.
Never give out your credit-card number over the phone, unless you have initiated the call. Scammers will call you claiming they are reviewing your records and numbers.
Legitimate companies don’t do that.
When you get a billing statement, open it right away to examine the charges. If you see any errors, call the company right away.
— Heloise