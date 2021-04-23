Dear Readers: Just a reminder that with warmer weather comes flea and tick season. Your vets have products to reduce or eliminate the problems associated with these insects. They can also check your pets for heartworm and make sure their vaccinations are up to date. A pet is a responsibility, so please make sure your pets are well cared for.
— Heloise
Where to write: Got a hint you want to share? Send your tips and tricks to: Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5000. Send a fax to 1-210-HELOISE, or email Heloise@Heloise.com.