Dear Annie: About 25 years ago, my dental hygienist may have been thinking the same thoughts as “Wishing I Could Talk to Him,” the woman whose husband has bad breath, while she talked about my teeth rather than telling me the truth — namely, that she was smelling the rotting bacteria that gave me very offensive breath. Had she been upfront about what she was detecting, I would have been aghast and immediately started using a mouthwash. Thankfully, another hygienist later clued me in.
