Dear Annie: I am a retired RN, and I was interested when one of your readers wrote that if an elderly person falls, they should not be allowed to drive. I am here to tell you there is no direct correlation between falls and driving. Falls for the elderly occur for many reasons — some known and others unknown.
Most Popular
Articles
- UPDATE: State Highway 317 rollover accident leaves 1 dead, 1 critically injured
- Police: Temple fatal crash on SH 317 caused by road rage
- UPDATE: Troy woman, 17-year-old dead in I-14 crash between Killeen and Copperas Cove
- UPDATE: Slain Temple 16-year-old identified in shooting
- A bridge over troubled water: New wider pedestrian crossing coming to Salado courtesy of brewery
- Questions raised about more BISD books
- Six educators step into new BISD leadership roles
- Robert “Bobby” Hargrove, age 79, of Heidenheimer, died Friday
- Texas A&M department head: Race was a factor in black professor’s failed hiring
- Mother and 3 children dead in possible Oklahoma murder-suicide