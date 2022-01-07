Dear Annie: I need some advice. My mother-in-law, who is 93, lives alone in her home. My wife and I and my sister-in-law and her husband have been her caregivers going on 20 years now. Her husband passed away years ago.
She does not drive. We do her laundry, run her to doctor appointments, shop for her groceries, etc. Her house is filthy. She doesn’t bathe at all, just “washes up” in the sink. Her doctor has told her to go to assisted living, but she refuses.
I am nearing 70. My wife is 69. My in-laws are in their 70s and in poor health. We have told her we can’t continue doing this. She refuses any home care or any house cleaning and gets mad when we do it. We take turns making sure she takes her pills three times a day. I have told her to at least look at a place, but she refuses. We feel like hostages. We can’t force her to go to assisted living, but she is not safe at home alone. Short of going to a lawyer and getting guardianship, I don’t know what else we can do. Any advice?
— Tired in Ohio
Dear Tired: Your mother-in-law is very fortunate to have the four of you in her life, watching out for and taking care of her. But taking everything into consideration, it’s unfair to expect that you, your wife and your in-laws can continue as you have for the last two decades.
Though she is stubborn and likely scared, now is the time to confront your mother-in-law with her options, once and for all. If she is dead set against leaving her home for a facility, she must accept the help of an in-home aid. This is a compromise she’ll need to make in order to remain in her own space and without giving up any legal rights — for now — to her own care and life choices.
This kind of change is hard for any older person to undergo, but ultimately, it’s one she must accept for her own safety and well-being and for that of your family.
