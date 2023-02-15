Dear Annie: My husband had worked at the same company for the last nine years. A few weeks ago, they called him into an office at 4 p.m. and asked him to shut the door and have a seat. They informed him that they were letting him go.
Dear Annie: A layoff plus a new baby are putting my family on edge
Most Popular
Articles
- Belton ISD trustees approve removal of two Lake Belton HS library books
- UPDATE: UMHB announces largest planned anonymous gift to-date of $50 million
- Salado youth sells grand champion market steer
- Mr. Gatti’s Pizza returning to Temple after 30-year absence
- Temple man charged with intoxication manslaughter in traffic death
- Roaring to go: Generations unite for Little River Dragway races
- UPDATE: ‘It’s sad it came to this point’: People protest acquittal in officer-involved shooting
- Gunmen open fire in Temple game room robbery; no injuries reported
- Providing support and comfort: Pastors visit Temple High School students after trial verdict
- ‘The love of my life’: Interracial couple drove to Waco, Cameron for dates instead of risking being seen in Temple