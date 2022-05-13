Dear Heloise: First, let me thank you for all the scam alerts you’ve sent out to the public in your column. You have saved me and countless others from losing their life savings to scammers.
There are ways people can protect themselves from scammers who try to take advantage of trusting individuals. There are precautions to take, and here are a few of them:
As we have all been warned, never give out any personal or financial information over the phone to people who call, text or email you.
Never let anyone force you into making a quick financial decision. Scammers love to use phrases such as “one time offer,” “exclusive offer” or any language that makes it seem as though you need to act right then. Hang up the phone.
Change your passwords at least every three or four months. Bothersome as it may be, it can save you from fraud. Never tell anyone what your passwords are.
Ignore calls, text messages and emails about odd activity on your account from a bank or corporation. Instead, call that corporation or bank directly and ask to talk to someone in the fraud prevention department.
Don’t become a victim of a scammer’s greed.
— James H., Fairfax, Va.