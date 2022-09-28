Dear Heloise: It seems that after Halloween, the holidays just rush toward us. Every year, it seems like there is less time to get ready for visitors, bake cookies and make candy for the kids. It was a request of my oldest son that I make cookies from a cake mix a la Heloise. I have no idea what I did with your recipe, which I cut out of the paper over seven years ago! Would you reprint it for me?
Most Popular
Articles
- New distillery opens near Little River-Academy
- I-35 southbound slowed in Temple
- Sticky situation: Honeydew making mess on cars
- Ott named 2022 Texas Superintendent of the Year
- Two Temple men indicted for drive-by shooting
- Temple man arrested on assault warrant at DPS driver's license office
- Oscar Martinez, age 68, of Little River - Academy, died Wednesday
- Clinton Stuart Jacques, age 73, of Durango, passed away Saturday, August 6, 2022
- Texas Rangers to investigate Troy officer-involved shooting
- Man killed in motorcycle crash near Buckholts