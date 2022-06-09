Dear Annie: My wife and I have been married now for 37 years. Our three children are all grown up with their own careers and families.
The problem is I’m no longer physically attracted to her. She is 60, and I’m 66. We’re both somewhat overweight, but she has noticeable bulges of belly fat, which is not uncommon for women her age.
Needless to say, her figure is less than desirable.
I refuse to confront her weight issue for fear that she’ll feel rejected. She is my soul mate, and I love her dearly, but it’s been over a year now with no sex. I can live without it for the most part, but she can’t. Help!
— Hesitant Husband
Dear Hesitant Husband: There must be something about your wife that you’re attracted to that’s not based on her appearance. Is it her sense of humor? Her intelligence?
We all age, and there are plenty of ways to keep that strong sexual connection. Focus on the things she does have going for her. Give her lots of hugs, so you reconnect physically as you picture the woman you fell in love with.
And if you’re both overweight, why don’t you start a diet and exercise plan together?
You’d get quality time, improved health and a better body — which could get you out of your rut. Three for the price of one.