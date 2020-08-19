Dear Heloise: When I am finished with a jar containing spaghetti sauce, olives or another food product, I wash it out, remove the label, rinse and dry. I have a small box of clean jars to put flowers in to deliver to my friends or people in care centers. They do not have to worry about returning the “vase.” I recycle the lids rather than throwing them in the trash. Some lids can be used for spoon holders while cooking or for other messy activities.
— Pat Rittscher, Webster City, Iowa
