Dear Annie: I live in a small town. My mother died a couple of years ago, and around that same time, a friend of mine had just lost his home and was looking for someplace to live. So, I told him he could move in with me and help pay the bills. It’s been a good arrangement for us both.
But I recently learned that people have been spreading rumors that I’m gay — which I’m not.
I date women, although I’m currently single. (I had my heart broken last year, and I’ve been hesitant to date again.)
What should I do about this gossip?
— Mischaracterized
Dear Mischaracterized: These folks must be pretty bored to sit at home making up stories about you.
It brings to mind a saying commonly attributed to Eleanor Roosevelt: “Great minds discuss ideas. Average minds discuss events. Small minds discuss people.”
My advice to you is to keep living your life; let the small minds waste theirs. Focus on mending that broken heart.
