Dear Annie: I am at an impasse. On the one hand, I want to keep fighting for my three-person family of 18 years, but on the other hand, I wonder if staying is doing more harm than good for our daughter of 17. After a Christmas argument, her mom left and returned so late that all hopes for a Christmas dinner dwindled.
Most Popular
Articles
- Dollar Tree Plaza planned near Holy Trinity Catholic High School
- Elevating brunch: Melody’s to open this spring in downtown Temple
- Foundation poured for new Chuy’s in Harker Heights
- Sweet competition: Dirty Dough cookie shop to open in West Temple
- 3 women charged with prostitution at massage parlors in Bell County sting
- Temple man charged with shooting at speeding motorist
- Man dies after two-vehicle accident in Belton
- Cheesy fun: Salado to host Texas Pizza Festival
- Lake Belton received 2.2 million new bass in 2022
- Melinda Lynn Pacha, age 64 of Temple, died Wednesday,