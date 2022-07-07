Dear Annie: At the beginning of the pandemic, my son moved in with his longtime girlfriend. Due to confinement, they became very dependent on each other. Now she wants to get engaged and married.
He is Catholic; she is not. He works days; she works nights. He likes to party; she is an introvert. He is physically active; she is a homebody. He wants to spend a year traveling and working abroad; she wants to put roots down. He even found jobs for both of them in Europe, but she is not willing to budge.
Every time marriage comes up, he comes home for a few days and then goes back to her. The fights about engagement put my son into therapy. He says he loves her, but if they get engaged, he has to give up all his dreams. I am afraid he’ll give in and wake up one day married with kids, with regrets and hating his life.
— Mother Whose Heart Is Breaking
Dear Mother Whose Heart Is Breaking: Sometimes, relationships require compromise. Other times, people need to break free from their partners in order to grow. A couples therapist can help your son and his girlfriend discover which category they fall into.