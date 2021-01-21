Dear Heloise: We have a terrible smell coming from our refrigerator. What should I do to get rid of the odor?
— Elaine J., Hollywood, Fla.
Elaine, first take everything out of the refrigerator, including shelves. Wash down the interior with warm, soapy water, then wipe with a clean, damp cloth to remove any soap. Dry with another clean cloth.
To keep refrigerator odors at bay, place an open box of baking soda on a shelf, or if you’re worried about it spilling, pour the baking soda into a plastic food container and poke holes in the lid. Works great! When it’s time to replace the baking soda (the recommendation is every three months), pour it down the drain as a deodorizer.
— Heloise
Where to write: Got a hint you want to share? Send your tips and tricks to: Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5000. Send a fax to 1-210-HELOISE, or email Heloise@Heloise.com.