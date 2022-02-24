Dear Heloise: My husband is terminally ill and at home with hospice care. His hospital bed is in my family room. I am the caregiver. I realize family and friends want an opportunity to visit him before he passes, and I accommodate all who ask.
Some suggestions for those considering visits of this nature seem to be in order:
First, consult the caregiver for a date and time, and get there on time. The caregiver is arranging a schedule based on your commitment.
Decline any refreshments that are offered. The caregiver has enough work already.
Leave! Thirty minutes should be the maximum time for a visit. Don’t linger with the caregiver to reminisce or expect the caregiver to entertain you in any manner.
Don’t expect the patient to be awake just because you are there.
If the occasion arises that the caregiver needs to attend to the patient, it’s time to go.
Remember, the caregiver is probably exhausted, very sad, overworked and sleep deprived.
And, importantly, the caregiver is not free to leave the patient to run errands. Don’t ask what you can do or bring, just do it. There were times I’d have loved a fast food burger, but I wouldn’t dream of asking.
Thank you for your time and attention.
— Eileen H., via email