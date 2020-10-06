Dear Annie: I’m a married woman who has been in a secret relationship for three years with a co-worker of mine. My boyfriend died by suicide last week, and my world has been turned upside-down. I was the last person he texted, and he wanted me to come over. I told him I couldn’t. A couple of hours later, he was gone. I have been crying uncontrollably ever since, and no one understands why.
He, too, was in a relationship, and I was led to believe she knew about us and was OK with our relationship. My husband does not know. Because I’m the “other woman,” I had no say in anything after his passing and wasn’t able to keep anything of his as a memory. My question is this: Would it be wrong to reach out to his family? They do not know about our relationship, and I wonder if I should tell them. I also want a few belongings (just a T-shirt, if anything!), but would it be wrong to ask?
— Grieving “Girlfriend”
Dear Grieving Girlfriend: There is a lot to unpack in your letter. First, I am sorry that you lost your boyfriend to suicide. It is truly a tragedy when someone takes their own life. As far as wanting to tell his family that he was having an affair with you, I might hold off for a while. They are grieving the loss of their son.
This might be a good time to get into therapy yourself. First, to understand why you felt the need to stay in your marriage, and then to process the trauma of losing your boyfriend to suicide. Assuming you still want to stay married, you owe it to your husband to get into marriage counseling and to come clean with him and hope that you can rebuild your relationship based on trust and forgiveness.
Where to write: Send your questions for Annie Lane to dearannie@creators.com.