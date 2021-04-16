Dear Heloise: My husband and I are recently married, and my mother-in-law came over for coffee one day and showed me a neat little trick while I was folding laundry. I now fold the top sheet, the bottom sheet and one pillowcase. Then I stack them up and place all of it in the second pillowcase. This way nothing is lost and everything is together. No more searching for that second pillowcase.
— Mattie A., Little Rock, Ark.
