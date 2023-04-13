Dear Heloise: For our leather couch and chair, I use a Gold Class Rich Leather Lotion. It’s for car leather, but works fine on our leather furniture. It cleans and conditions. The one I use comes in oil form, but there’s also a spray bottle version. I put it on a white cloth, rub the leather to remove any dirt/stains and then buff the leather with another cloth. Best regards and smiles.
