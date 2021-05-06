Dear Annie: I lost a family member to brain cancer last year. He was only in his 30s, and an incredibly bright, kind human being. May is National Brain Cancer Awareness Month, so I wanted to ask your audience to please consider donating to the National Brain Tumor Society, whose mission is “unrelentingly invests in, mobilizes, and unites our community to discover a cure, deliver effective treatments, and advocate for patients and care partners.” You can learn more and donate at https://braintumor.org.
— For the Families
Dear For the Families: I’m glad to print your letter. Roughly 700,000 Americans are living with a primary brain tumor, including more than 13,000 children and 31,299 adolescents and young adults.
While brain cancer might have no early symptoms, the following are some things to watch out for, courtesy of Cancer.net:
—Headaches, which may be severe and worsen with activity or in the early morning.
—Seizures (which can include change in sensation, vision, smell and/or hearing without losing consciousness).
—Personality or memory changes.
—Nausea or vomiting.
—Fatigue.
—Drowsiness.
—Sleep problems.
—Memory problems.
—Changes in ability to walk or perform daily activities.
—Pressure or headache near the tumor.
—Loss of balance and difficulty with fine motor skills.
—Changes in judgment, including loss of initiative, sluggishness, and muscle weakness.
Talk with your doctor if you are experiencing any of the above symptoms.
Where to write: Send your questions for Annie Lane to dearannie@creators.com.