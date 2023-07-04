Dear Heloise: When I shop online, I almost exclusively buy products that I can return for free. Since I am shopping online, I cannot try something on or touch it before making the purchase, so I often return items once I receive them because they did not work out.
Most Popular
Articles
- Chuy’s opening excites area residents
- UPDATE: Temple motorist killed in Belton 2-vehicle crash; FM 93 reopened to traffic
- Bell County Expo name change coming this summer
- Film review: Harrison Ford gets a swashbuckling sendoff as Indiana Jones in ‘Dial of Destiny’
- UPDATE: Mother held under emergency detention order after Police locate missing Temple 7-year-old
- Three flags over Bell: Commissioners limit flags flown at county properties
- UPDATE: Amber alert issued as Temple Police seek woman, child
- Amber alert called off when missing girl and mother found; woman held under emergency detention order
- Army awards $1.6 million contract to Temple company
- Parades, fireworks planned for Tuesday in Belton, Temple