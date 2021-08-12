Dear Heloise: My makeup slides off my face in all this heat and humidity. Help!
— Lauren M. in Pennsylvania
Lauren, here are a couple of ideas. Allow enough time in between applying your skin care (moisturizers, serums and sunscreens) and your makeup — at least 10 minutes. Let those treatment products set up on and sink into your skin.
In this heat and humidity, you are probably wearing too much makeup. Buff your primer and makeup into the skin. Top with a loose powder and a bit of bronzer or pink blush. That may be all you need.
— Heloise
