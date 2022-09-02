Dear Heloise: I’m getting married in late September, and I didn’t want a big, flashy wedding. My fiance and I decided to sit down and figure out ways to have a nice wedding, but still save money on some important features. First, I bought my wedding dress secondhand. I found a beautiful dress, ballerina-length in ivory. When I went shopping for a dress, I was stunned to find dresses for thousands of dollars — and that’s for a dress I’ll only wear once! My dress was $125. I figured I saved about $2,000 by buying secondhand. I found a bakery that’ll make my cake for $230. It’s a devil’s food cake with white icing and three layers. A posh bakery across town has one similar for $875. I saved about $645 by going with the less-expensive bakery.
