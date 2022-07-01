Dear Heloise: Homes with masonry siding have weep holes located every couple of feet apart along the base of the house. This is to let moist air flow out of the walls. However, it also allows critters to enter the home and live in the walls. To prevent this from happening, get a piece of tight mesh metal screen from a hardware store. Using tin snips, cut little 1-inch circles. Take one of those circles and wrap it around a pencil, then remove and push the mesh circle into the weep holes so it sets against the sides of the hole all around. You have now created a barrier to bugs while allowing air to flow in and out of your home.
— Rich S., Bulverde
Rich, this is a good idea. In many southern states there are very large cockroaches, geckos, fire ants and more that we need to keep out of our homes.
— Heloise